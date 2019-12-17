Fringe At The Edge Of The World Is Coming Back To Tassie Next Month

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

Fringe at the Edge of the World – an artist run festival in Hobart which directs 100 per cent of ticket sales to the artists themselves – will be back in January 2020, with an expansion of venues and acts that claims “every genre of performance”, including the “undefinable”.

Next year, F@TE will be held from January 9th to 12 and expands to 9 venues, plus 1 site specific venue, and 57 shows performed by artists from Tasmania, Australia and abroad.

As a fringe festival, Tassie is claiming all styles of performance are represented: comedy, physical theatre, circus, drag, cabaret, burlesque, theatre, spoken word, magic, and, in the words of organisers, “the undefinable”.

In 2019, Fringe at the Edge made its debut as Australia’s newest, and Tasmania’s only fringe festival. It gave locals an opportunity to write, perform and produce a full-length festival show without having to go to the mainland. It also provided interstate artists a chance to tour Tasmania, and test their shows before the festival circuit kicked off.

F@TE is run a little differently; created by an artist, for artists, it is un-curated, with support, growth and development as the main focus. Artists receive 100% of their box office returns, and are supported through every stage of the process.

Tickets are now on sale, and all shows and ticketing links can be found online on the festival’s website fringeattheedgeoftheworld.com.au

Dates: January 9-12, 2020

Venues: The Polish Club, The Republic, Voodoo Bar, The Brisbane, The Brunswick Hotel, Boodle Beasley, The Grand Poobah, Grinners, and The Tasmanian Transport Museum

BE PART OF THE SOLUTION: WE NEED YOUR HELP TO KEEP NEW MATILDA ALIVE. Click here to chip in through Paypal, or you can click here to access our GoFundMe campaign.