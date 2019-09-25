Greta Thunberg, A Force Of (And For) Nature (And Righteous Anger)

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

If you missed the phenomenon that is Greta Thunberg – the 16-year-old Swedish teenager who tore world leaders a new one at the United Nations forum on climate change this week – then you really have been living under a rock.

You can watch Thunberg’s full speech below.

Thunberg, of course, has done a lot more to raise awareness on climate change than just delivering a blistering speech at the UN.

She’s been gaining prominence over the last year, and has come to represent a younger generation’s growing anger over inaction to tackle climate change. This video below was delivered to the 16-year-old’s two million followers on Twitter recently.

As you might expect, US president Donald Trump mocked Thunberg, by tweeting this:

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Scott Morrison, in the US for economic meetings and notably absent from the climate talks, was only slightly less dismissive, opting not to directly challenge Thunberg, suggesting instead that young Australians and children should not be made to feel anxious about climate change.

Dinosaurs like Trump and Morrison can posture and politick all they want, but they will die out, and in the words of Greta Thunberg: “Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up and change is coming, whether you like it or not.”

