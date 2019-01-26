Pilger, Boots Riley, Chomsky Join Calls For End To US Interference In Venezuela

John Pilger, Noam Chomsky, Boots Riley, Alfred de Zayas, Sujatha Fernandes, Vijay Prashad and many others have joined forces to issue a joint statement opposing US interventionism in Venezuela.

Donate To New Matilda

New Matilda is a small, independent media outlet. We survive through reader contributions, and never losing a lawsuit. If you got something from this article, giving something back helps us to continue speaking truth to power. Every little bit counts.