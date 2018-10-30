Marque Lawyers To Host The Big Hitters Of Australian Defamation Law

If you’ve ever wondered how New Matilda is able to print the stories we do, without being successfully sued off the face of the planet, then, well… we’re not going to tell you. Trade secret.

But we can reveal that it does have quite a bit to do with the quality of people who look after our legals – our in-house guru Geoff Holland (University of Technology, Sydney), and the amazing crew at the Sydney law firm Marque Lawyers.

With that in mind, next week Marque is hosting a Law Council of Australia seminar series which includes a “cavalcade of all-star speakers” who discuss the problems for plaintiffs in Australian defamation law.

Speakers include Michael Sexton SC, Solicitor-General for NSW; Justice Robert Beech-Jones of the NSW Supreme Court; Dr Matt Collins QC (aka Rebel Wilson’s barrister); Richard Ackland and many more great minds.

The seminar examines whether companies should be able to sue for defamation, and should plaintiffs be subject to a ‘serious harm’ threshold? The speakers will also look at whether we’re getting remedies right, and is Australia the ‘Defamation Capital of the Universe’?

The seminar is part 2 of the Law Council of Australia series, Defamation law reform in an online world.

The seminar is being held at Marque Lawyers next week, on Thursday (November 8), from 5:15pm – 7:30pm. Marque are at Level 4, 343 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000. If you’re interested get in quick – the event is free but space is limited. You can RSVP by email to rsvp@marquelawyers.com.au by Monday November 5.