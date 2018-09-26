Helen Razer On A Vital Account of Utmost Importance

In a move he is unlikely to reprise, publisher Chris Graham entrusted Helen Razer with the publishing password. As this New Matilda investigation shows, Razer would soon begin a ruinous spree, abusing her media position for personal gain, just like she worked at News Corp, or something.

Yes. The rumours are true. Chris Graham, New Matilda’s ketone commando, did give Helen the password and Helen, who is also me, is now making him wish he hadn’t.

Herewith, please find the newest episode of my homemade podcast, Knackers and the Vadge — so called to evoke the very greatest names of Australian FM Breakfast Radio, à la manière de Fitzy and Wippa, Vyle and Jackie O, Dongle and the Douche etc. I am The Vadge. Knackers is a small stuffed bear. He is largely silent, and his true function is to legitimise the title of the podcast.

Guy Rundle, my colleague over at Crikey, joins the bear for a discussion of the present. And, look. Yes. It does go on for two hours and will be of mild interest only to those who seek pain or like to stay up-to-the-minute with the ideas of the Theorising Left — oh, yes, very funny: masochism and listening to two midlife socialists bang on are the same thing. Ha ha.

One shall return in sober attire later in this week to write for all, and not just oneself. And by “all”, clearly, we mean people who don’t shit me. If you are such a person and will not shiy me, do not hesitate to contact me, or New Matilda, with your views and hopes. If you are not such a person, fuck off back to Fairfax or wherever you crawled from. You shit me.

This is independent media and we have no effing interest at all in re-enacting the hoary liberalism of the majors. You want to feel “empowered”? Book a Personal Growth and Development course. You want media that doesn’t serve you back what you already ate, give some money to NM, to Crikey or any one of the crowdfunded journalists you fancy. My pick today is Ms Caitlin Johnstone.



