‘Is Australia Racist?’ Today Show Trolls Everyone, Pleases No-One With World’s Dumbest Question

You might think it was all supposed to go another way… or you might not, depending on your perspective, of course.

Overnight, the Today Show warned viewers via its Facebook page that it would be ‘asking if Australia is a racist country’ on this morning’s show.

It’s always good to warn your audience when you’re about to do something especially stupid – gives them time to switch off. or switch on. Again, depends on your perspective. It’s also a curious question from a show quite renowned for its casual racism… but we’ll bite… is Australia a racist country?

Well, people of colour (and many whiteys) are overwhelmingly claiming ‘yes’ in the comments that follow the post. And those claiming ‘no’ usually go on to explain why… while saying something ignorant and racist.

This is one of the better ones, from a muppet called ‘Callan Kennedy’: “No we’re just frustrated at the amount of people Australia lets in. Causing extremely bad traffic and making it hard to find a job. An MCG amount of people every year into Melbourne. By the way how bad are Asian drivers?”

Indeed.

In any event, the answer if you’re interested is clearly ‘Yes… but it’s actually just all about the clicks’. But it begs an even better question… literally… as in, what would be a better question?

Pretty clearly that’s this: Is the Today Show A Steaming Pile Of Poop?

