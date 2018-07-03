Not-So-Cocky David Leyonhjelm Eviscerated By ABC’s Virginia Trioli Over Sarah Hanson-Young Slur

It was a decidedly more upbeat, dare I say it, cocky Liberal Democrats Senator David Leyonhjelm who appeared on Sky News’ Paul Murray Live show last week to defend his comments about Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

During parliamentary sittings, Leyonhjelm yelled out across the chamber that Hanson-Young should “stop shagging men” during a debate about protecting women in the form of pepper spray and tasers, a debate ultimately sparked by the rape and murder of Eurydice Dixon in Melbourne earlier in June.

Hanson-Young approached Leyonhjelm later to confront him about the comment. He confirmed he made it, then told her to “f**k off”.

But a week is a long time in politics. And that was last week. It was also a ‘friendly’ political interview with a commentator known for, shall we say, some of the more extreme views in the Australian political landscape (Paul Murray Live is shortened to ‘PML’ (Pissed Myself Laughing) for a reason).

Fast forward a few days, and the smile – and cocksure nature – appeared to have evaporated, as Leyonhjelm fronted up for a far less friendly chat overnight with ABC 7:30 host Virginia Trioli.

Indeed, it was a master class in withering, tough, uncompromising political interviewing.

With Hanson-Young confirming yesterday she was seeking legal advice for defamation, an uncharacteristically nervous Leyonhjelm stumbled his way through his interview on 7:30 (and later also on The Project), and seems to have decided that if he was in for a penny, he may as well be in for a pound.

Trioli opened the interrogation by noting Hanson-Young’s legal threat and inviting Leyonhjelm to withdraw his remarks.

“No, bring it on,” he replied.

After suggesting that Hanson-Young had described all men as “evil, the enemy, rapists, sexual predators”, Trioli asked Leyonhjelm to put up or shut-up – specifically, to point to where Hanson-Young ever said anything even remotely similar. Leyonhjelm claimed it happened in the chamber, and was either ‘words to the affect of’, or precisely as he described. Hanson-Young, for the record, denies saying anything like it.

There followed one of the more uncomfortable (or glorious depending on your leanings) political grillings of the year. Enjoy.

TRIOLI: I’ve often wondered if you’ve ever paused to reflect on why you sometimes have such a reflex to get so personal and, frankly, bitchy when women take you on? Have you stopped and wondered about that?

LEYONHJELM: I don’t accept the premise of your question.

TRIOLI: Let me tell you what it’s based on. It’s based on the comments that you made to Senator Sarah Hanson-Young. It’s made on comments that you made to an elderly woman once who criticized you and you told her to quote ‘Go away and stop proving you’re a bimbo’. I’d say those two examples constitute a reflex to get pretty bitchy with women. Why do you think that is?

LEYONHJELM: Well, let me put it this way. When I am abused, accused of something such as being a sexual predator, along with all the other men in Australia….

TRIOLI: I’m going to jump in there – I don’t think anyone accused you of that, but go on…

LEYONHHJELM: Yes, no, well you weren’t there but I was. And when people irrespective of their age, irrespective of their gender, write obnoxious emails to me – and the woman who wrote that did – I feel I’m perfectly entitled to respond.

TRIOLI: I guess Australians will form their own view on that. Time is tight so we’ll have to leave it there. Senator, thank you.

Thank you indeed.

As an interesting aside, Hanson-Young’s response wasn’t too shabby either.