VIDEO: John Pilger On The ‘Carefully Constructed Drama’ Of Skripal Nerve Agent Attack

By on International Affairs

Watch John Pilger in this commentary on Russia Tonight on the British Government’s accusations against Russia over the poisoning of the double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

The attack, Pilger notes, occurred not far from the Porton Down facility where chemical weapons are developed for the United Kingdom.

