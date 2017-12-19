Jazz Icon Graeme Lyall’s Lawyers Threaten NM With Contempt Over Leaked Catholic Report

New Matilda had been planning to publish a major new feature as part of an ongoing investigative series into the sexual misconduct of men in powerful positions.

The story was slated for publication yesterday, and was based in large part on a leaked copy of a 60-page report produced by the Catholic Church, which had investigated allegations against Graeme Lyall AM – an icon in the Australian jazz industry – while he was a music teacher at a Catholic school in 2010.

The report – produced under the Catholic Church’s Towards Healing protocol, its official mechanism for dealing with allegations related to sexual, emotional and physical abuse – is now the subject of a suppression order issued by the District Court of South Australia.

For this reason, the details of the report cannot be disclosed.

As a result, New Matilda is re-investigating the matter over the Christmas break. We hope to finish a new feature independent of the findings of the report by early to mid January.

If you want to assist New Matilda in that investigation, and others (including the ongoing Charles Waterstreet investigation being led by journalist Nina Funnell), you can contribute to our Pozible fundraiser here. We still need to raise $20,000 before December 24, just a few days away.

New Matilda is a small, independent media outlet with limited resources. We’re trying hard to do our share of the heavy lifting on this important public interest issue, and we can use all the help we can get. As you can probably imagine, this sort of journalism is extremely costly, time consuming and fraught with legal risk. You can join the movement here.

In the meantime, in line with New Matilda’s policy of publishing all threats issued against this publication, below is the correspondence received from Mr Lyall’s lawyers, along with New Matilda’s response.

Tomorrow, we’ll be publishing (admittedly more benign) threats from the University of New South Wales against New Matilda, in relation to our ongoing Charles Waterstreet investigation.

FROM: Bill DeGaris, De Garis Lawyers

SENT: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 12:55 pm

TO: Chris Graham, New Matilda

CC: Mr Graeme William Lyall (Plaintiff)



ATTENTION: MR CHRIS GRAHAM:

We act for Graham Lyall.

You have recently contacted Mr Lyall, and informed him you have access to a Confidential Catholic Church report in relation to Mr Lyall. Mr Lyall is dismayed to hear this.

A CONFIDENTIAL Report was prepared by the Church in relation to certain allegations made against Mr Lyall. The veracity of the report was never tested.

That report was, and still remains a confidential document.

To only people who directly received a copy of the Report were my client, and the Complainant named in the Report.

The complainant has a history of disclosing the Report, in breach of the Confidential nature of the Report.

You ought to know that complainant was RESTRAINED by Court Order made in the District Court of SA on 18th May 2017 from further “using, disclosing, publishing or otherwise communicating….” the content of the Report.

The only people who have legal access to the report are the author of the report, my client, the Complainant.

As the Report was Confidential, you would not have received a copy from the Church, or the report writer. You did not receive a copy from my Client.

The only source you could have received the report from was the Complainant, or someone acting through her or on her behalf.

That being the case, publication of any part of the report would be in defiance and breach of the Orders of the SA District Court dated 18th May 2017.

Now that you have knowledge of the Court Order, any publication by you of the contents of the Confidential Report dated 27 June 2016 would be in defiance of the Court Order.

Whilst the Court Order is not against you, now that you have knowledge of it, you ought to disclose exactly how you came into possession of the Report.

As it can only have been through the Complainant, you may well be regarded as aiding an abetting a breach of the Order if you seek to publish.

I suggest you immediately obtain Legal Advice, and refrain from potentially committing a contempt of Court, or aiding and abetting a contempt of the Court Orders.

FROM: Bill DeGaris, De Garis Lawyers

SENT: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 1:06 pm

TO: Chris Graham, New Matilda

CC: Mr Graeme William Lyall (Plaintiff)

Chris,

This is the Court Order.

You now have knowledge of the Orders, and publishing this report, would now be a contempt of the Orders, or aiding and abetting the contempt of the Court Orders.

Please acknowledge receipt.

Yours etc.,

FROM: Bill DeGaris, De Garis Lawyers

SENT: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 3:45 pm

TO: Chris Graham, New Matilda

CC: Mr Graeme William Lyall (Plaintiff)

Mr Chris Graham,

I confirm our conversation today.

I also confirm 2 emails I have sent to you, and confirm an email you have sent to Mr Lyall seeking comment on allegations clearly made by Ms Matilda Duncan.

Mr Lyall will not comment on any of the matters you raise, except to say that he absolutely denies any criminal behaviour as alleged by you.

Mr Lyall is restrained to comment on the Catholic Church investigation (“report”), as it was conducted under the guise of “confidentiality” and the “report” was released on a “confidential” basis. No action was taken on the report that Mr Lyall is aware of.

Once again, we require you to note that any publication of the “report” of the Catholic Church is prohibited, in so far as the report comes from Ms Duncan.

It is our view that in the circumstances, it is obvious that the only source of the “report” can be Ms Duncan, as the report has not been released publicly, nor was it disclosed to you by Mr Lyall.

Therefore, it is our view that publication of the report, or any matter canvassed in the report, will constitute both a breach, and complicity in the breach of the Court Orders, of which you now have a copy.

Please be assured that we will take such action as may be required to enforce any breach of the Court Order by Ms Duncan, and by any other person, including you, or your media, which is complicit in the Breach of that Order.

Please note that imprisonment is the sanction warned in the Court Order.

Yours etc.,

FROM: Bill DeGaris, De Garis Lawyers

SENT: Sunday, 17 December 2017 at 11:23 am

TO: Chris Graham, New Matilda

CC: Mr Graeme William Lyall (Plaintiff)

PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL:

Dear Mr Graham,

Given that you only contacted Mr Lyall for “comment” on Friday, and given your threat to publish an article based on the Catholic Church Confidential Report (“Report”) involving Mr Lyall tomorrow, Monday 18th December, we corresponded with you by email twice on Friday 15thDecember. I served you with the Copy of the SA Distract Court Order against Ms Matilda Duncan, of which you claimed you were unaware.

I also had a short telephone conversation with you, bringing the existence of the Order to your attention.

I wish to confirm with you that we are instructed to bring proceedings for contempt of the Court Order should you in any way attempt to refer to, or rely on the Confidential Report, or publish in defiance of the Court Order. Our reasons have been set out previously to you and include:

The only credible source of the Confidential Report, which you confirm you have read, is Ms Matilda Duncan. If not directly, then indirectly she has furnished you with the Report. Any credible journalist would rapidly reach the conclusion that the only source of the Report was Ms Duncan. I have canvassed that previously, when you claimed your journalists right to protection of sources. Ms Duncan is the only possible source, directly, or indirectly. Ms Duncan is restrained from publishing or circulating the Report, directly or indirectly. You now have a copy of the Court Order, and are fully aware of its contents. The questions you posed to Mr Lyall are based on matters referred to in the Report. However, the questions also relate to other matters clearly aired by Ms Duncan which are not referred to in the Report, such as the allegation relating to the UniSA, and James Morrison Academy. Those matters have only been raised by Ms Duncan (who, by the way, never attended the JMA at UniSA.) It is an inescapable conclusion you have spoken with Ms Duncan. In your conversation with me on the phone, you referred to having read Ms Duncan’s diary. Clearly that has come directly from Ms Duncan, and is not something in the public domain. This strengthens my belief that Ms Duncan has clearly been the source of the Report to you, directly or indirectly.

By you publishing any part of the Report, or relying on any allegations, investigations, “facts” or other material set out in the Confidential report, you will clearly compromise the Court Order and the Confidentiality of the Report.

Just to be clear, you stated to me that the Court Order does not bind you, and that you had taken “legal advice” to that effect.

That is not the case at all. I suggest that you, and your advisors, read the annexed extract from a Westlaw AU publication, “Injunctions Law and Practice,” where it is clearly stated that;

“where it is asserted that a stranger to the litigation is guilty of contempt, it must be shown that there was a wilful interference with the administration of justice, ie an intention on his part to interfere with, or impede the administration of justice., That intention can be inferred.”

I have provided you with a copy of the Court Order, of which you electronically acknowledged receipt. I have provided you with strong reasons, at least on the balance of probability, but closer I suggest to beyond reasonable doubt, that the source material you have alleged you rely on has come directly, or at least indirectly from Ms Duncan.

In the circumstances if you proceed to publish on the basis of the Report, we will bring contempt proceedings against both Ms Duncan, you and your publisher. This ought to be communicated to your publisher immediately.

THIS LETTER AND EMAIL CONTENTS WILL BE TENDERED TO THE COURT ON THE ISSUE OF PUNISHMENT OF THOSE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF THE DISRICT COURT ORDERS SERVED ON YOU, AND WILL BE TENDERED ON THE ISSUE OF COSTS.