VIDEO: Malcolm Turnbull’s Joint Party Room, If It Were A Pet Show

Politics is a complex business at the best of times. But Liberal-National Party politics, after they just lost a national vote on marriage equality… well that’s a whole new clusterf*ck.

Internal ructions within the party are likely to erupt over the coming Christmas break. Or not. Who knows? They might implode. They might all sit in a circle, hold hands and sing Kumbaya.

But whatever happens, it’s helpful to understand how the LNP operates, what you can expect into the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, New Matilda has prepared a simple video which explains all you need to understand about the LNP, and in particular what happens when the Liberals and the Nationals come together for their regular joint party meetings.

In the following video, LNP Senators and MPs who are being expelled from parliament amid the section 44 crisis are represented by the animals falling off the table.

Malcolm Turnbull is obviously represented by the strange dude with the glasses. He’s also the cockatiel at the beginning, whose head ends up in the mouth of a monkey. Tony Abbott is the monkey. Abbott is also the puppy at 1:28, and Turnbull is the turtle. Eric Abetz (and LNP policy) is represented by the inevitable outcome of filling a television studio with semi-wild animals… ie. think an absence of butt plugs (which don’t appear in the video, and thus represent Barnaby Joyce).

Happy Friday.