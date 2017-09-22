Is Tony Abbott Lying About Getting Head-butted For Marriage Equality?

UPDATE: ABC is reporting a man has been charged in relation to the alleged assault. His motivation remains unknown.

Tony Abbott is many things to many people. Leader, man-spunk, hunka-hunka-speedo-love… inveterate liar.

And the latter one is on everyone’s lips today, after Abbott got his own lips nailed – he claims – yesterday by a mystery marriage equality supporter who went to shake his hand in the street, and delivered a ‘Liverpool Kiss’ instead.

Abbott has been clamouring for media attention ever since… and using it to boost the ‘No vote’ against marriage equality.

So… did it happen? Is Tony a victim? Police are investigating, but we may never know, because there’s no footage of the incident.

NEW MATILDA IS BEING THREATENED WITH A LAWSUIT FOR CALLING CHANNEL 7’S TODAY TONIGHT TRASHY. YOU CAN HELP CHIP IN TO OUR DEFENCE FUNDRAISER HERE.

What we do know is that the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior, and on that front there are so many videos on Youtube of Tony Abbott lying, that, well… this one is our favourite.

This one is pretty good as well.

But without question, this one is the best, because Abbott actually gets caught out lying while he’s talking. Over to Tony Jones…

We may never know the truth about whether Abbott was head-butted by a ‘Yes’ voter but what is certain is that the alleged offender almost certainly didn’t jail men, women and children seeking asylum; he didn’t send troops to foreign countries to carpet bomb them; and he probably didn’t punch a wall behind the head of a woman at Sydney University a few years back.