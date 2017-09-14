Channel 7 Is Threatening To Sue New Matilda Because We Called Today Tonight “Trashy”

NOTE TO READERS: We’ve launched a fundraising appeal to take on Channel 7 (and then media who target Muslims if Channel 7 doesn’t proceed). Details here.

If media outlets were magnets for defamation lawsuits, then New Matilda would be a super conductor.

In less than 12 months, we’ve had seven defamation threats, including one from a Rabbi who publicly argued that same-sex attracted people should consider killing themselves, rather than engage in sex. He objected to us describing him as homophobic.

You can’t make this stuff up.

A few months ago, we had four law firms pursue us over a single story – an investigation into a Kazakhstan company that paid a British intelligence firm to spy on anti-asbestos activists around the world, including in Australia. Three of those law firms were from the United Kingdom. One of them was from Australia. We’re investigating an official complaint against the latter for bullying… more on that later.

And now, Channel 7 is threatening to sue. Yes, Channel 7. You might remember them from such recent headlines as ‘We’re seeking legal costs against a woman we tried to gag who had sex with our CEO for a couple years, and snorted a whole pile of cocaine with him’.

New Matilda’s alleged offence? Columnist Michael Brull wrote this article in March, in which he trashed Today Tonight (yes, remarkably, they remain on the air in South Australia and WA) and its reporting around ‘Muslims who are trying to take over the world… or at least our small corner of the world’.

Long story short… it’s time to draw a line in the sand. It’s hard enough running a tiny independent publication, let alone dealing with legal threats from organisations who should know better. And I’m not referring to Channel 7 there… why would anyone think they would know better?

As is New Matilda’s stated policy, we publish threats of defamation for our readers to behold. With that in mind, below is the ‘concerns notice’ sent to us by Channel 7’s lawyers. Below that is my reply. Admittedly, I was a little ’emotional’ when I wrote it.

As always, we’ll keep you posted.

In the interim, we’ve launched a ‘legal defence fund’ via Pozible. If Channel 7 decides not to proceed, we’ll direct whatever money is raised towards more Michael Brull (and others) columns, and a bit more ‘investigative stuff’ around the targeting of Muslims by mainstream (we’re looking in your direction, Daily Mail…).

If you’re able to contribute, thank you. If you’re not, simply sharing this story on social media is payment enough.

In any event, Channel 7 likes court – just ask Amber Harrison. And they might just be mad enough to push the button on this one. If they do, we might win. We might lose. Either way, you can live on your knees, or die on your feet.

Time to stand up.

And here’s New Matilda’s reply….

