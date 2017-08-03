Liberal Tim Wilson Humiliated In What Could Be World’s Shortest Political Interview

Bull-riding is a brutal sport, and it only lasts seven seconds. Just ask Tim Wilson, a professional rider from Queensland. Politics can be brief and brutal sometimes too, as another Tim Wilson found out earlier today during a nationally-televised interview that lasted just 22.55 seconds, and 66 words.

Sky News journalist Peter van Onselen had invited the loyal Liberal Party politician onto his program to discuss marriage equality, a burning topic in politics at the moment as Wilson’s colleagues seek to try and delay or sink momentum for enabling legislation.

Wilson is gay, so he’s an obvious choice for an interview, and van Onselen wasted no time in getting straight to the point.

VAN ONSELEN: Thanks very much for your company, do you like the idea of a secret ballot in the party room?

TIM WILSON: Thanks Peter. I said everything I had to say on this issue and I make no plans to make any other comment at this time. I’d rather talk about something else that actually matters to the Australian population – the economy, energy prices, what’s going on with Labor’s tax slug, you pick it, I’m happy to talk about it. I’ve said what I’ve said on this issue.

VAN ONSELEN: Tim Wilson thanks for your company.

TIM WILSON: [Pause] That’s alright, pleasure.

We’re pretty sure Wilson didn’t mean that last line. But he could prove us wrong. Here’s a link to Wilson’s Facebook page, where he puts up a recent interview with van Onselen from May. Alas, no sign yet of today’s.

Enjoy what should be the frontrunner so far this year for the Walkley Award for Interviewing.