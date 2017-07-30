Born in Sydney, Lindsay Foyle has been involved in the media since he left school near the end of 1960 and has been drawing cartoons professionally since 1975. He was deputy editor of The Bulletin in the 1980s and worked on The Australian from 1996 to 2009 as a journalist and cartoonist. He is currently working as a freelance cartoonist while writing books on Australian cartooning. He is a past president the Australian Cartoonists’ Association and has been active in the Media and Entertainment Arts Alliance for over four decades.