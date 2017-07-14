BREAKING NEWS: Greens’ Scott Ludlam Resigns After Dual Citizenship Revealed

Late this afternoon, West Australian Greens Senator Scott Ludlam announced via his official Facebook page his resignation from parliament.

You can read it here.

Below is the message Ludlam posted… and we’ll bring you more info as the story develops.

Recently it was brought to my attention that I hold dual citizenship of Australia and New Zealand. Under Section 44 of the Australian constitution I am therefore ineligible to hold elected office in the Federal Parliament.

I apologise unreservedly for this mistake. This was my error, something I should have checked when I first nominated for preselection in 2006. I have no wish to draw out the uncertainty or create a lengthy legal dispute, particularly when the Constitution is so clear. I am resigning as Senator for Western Australia and Co-Deputy Leader of the Australian Greens, effective today.

I am personally devastated to learn that an avoidable oversight a decade ago compels me to leave my colleagues, supporters and my wonderful team. You are the people who entrusted me as your candidate and sent me to parliament, and you are the people who turned out in force as we fought an unprecedented by-election in 2014. You supported me through the challenges of the past year and gave me the strength to return to the political arena. You know who you are, and I’ll never forget your support.

I was born in Palmerston North New Zealand, left the country with my family when I was three years old, and settled in Australia not long before my ninth birthday. I was naturalised when I was in my mid-teens and assumed that was the end of my New Zealand citizenship.

I’ve been incredibly fortunate to serve these past nine years in the Australian Senate. The scruffy kid who cut his teeth at the Jabiluka uranium blockade was honoured last week to speak in the United Nations plenary on the historic nuclear weapons ban. It’s not a bad way to go out.

The Australian Greens will continue to be strong advocates for a cleaner, greener and fairer Australia. I’ll find a way to continue making a contribution in some different capacity, but thank you all for sharing this remarkable ride with me.