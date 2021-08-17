KidsInLockdown: In Sydney, Australia Two Months Of Lockdown Has Come To This

DON’T MISS ANYTHING! ONE CLICK TO GET NEW MATILDA DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX, FREE!

It was always going to get bad, but no-one predicted it would get this bad….

Not since the glorious days of Manus Island and Nauru has Australia jailed little children for so long. But as the pandemic drags on – and millions of children in Sydney enter their second month of lockdown, at least this time there’s a good reason for keeping the kiddies inside (we’re trying to protect Grandma and grandpa).

One friend of New Matilda, Tash, and her kids Harrison and Ella, have found a unique and somewhat ‘Corporate Christmas but More Wholesome’ way to pass the time… by photocopying the butts of their fluffy toys. Behold!

“I thought it was pretty funny until I realized how much black ink was being used in the print out,” Tash told New Matilda.

The family is now planning a trip to the local OfficeWorks to restock, and tomorrow, Tash and the kids are planning a new photo series, where they match the actual toys to the images of the butts. Heady stuff.

The bottoms of four toys, which have been photocopied and printed out… because what else is there to do after two months of lockdown?

All of which begs the question… what are you doing in lockdown with the kids? This is going to go on for quite some time (in Sydney at least, but there’ll be plenty more lockdowns around the country before the year is out, so don’t feel like you’re missing out).

So you may as well send us your stories, photos, videos etc (to this email), or you can simply post them on social media. Use the hashtags #KidsInLockdown and #NewMatilda (so we know you’ve posted). We’ll profile as many as we can on New Matilda, and share them across our own social media. Who knows, your ‘Lockdown-induced mania’ might just spark a smile in a neighbouring family.

