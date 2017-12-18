The Australian Accused: A Complete List Of The #metoo Fall Out So Far

Hollywood and America are reeling and Australia is about to be. At least, that’s been the growing expectation in Australian media for the last few months.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein ‘revelations’ and the global #metoo campaign, more than 40 powerful American men have been outed as serial sexual harassers, abusers or rapists.

The dam, however, hasn’t yet burst in Australia. So far, only five men – a politician, two entertainers, a lawyer and a music producer – have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct, and unlike the outpouring of apologies from Hollywood, in Australia four of the five have so far vehemently denied the allegations levelled against them.

Brief details of each case are printed below. We’ll keep updating this list as it inevitably grows.

CHARLES WATERSTREET, criminal barrister

New Matilda investigation, October 24, 2017

The Sydney barrister and the real-life inspiration for the popular ABC drama Rake is accused of multiple counts of sexually harassing women in his workplace.

New Matilda broke the story when 21-year-old University of Sydney law student Tina Huang went public to reveal Waterstreet played her a video of him receiving a handjob just 20 minutes into her August job interview.

Since then, a former staffer, Genevieve Wilks, has described serial sexual harassment by Waterstreet, and a second interviewee has alleged similar conduct to what Tina Huang endured.

For his part, Waterstreet continues to deny any wrongdoing. The New Matilda investigation is ongoing.

DON BURKE, former TV celebrity

Joint ABC-SMH investigation, November 27, 2017

The fall from grace of one of the nation’s most powerful television celebrities was quick, and spectacular.

Journalist Tracey Spicer’s promise to expose dozens of men in the Australian media and entertainment industries and she kicked off with Burke, who it was reported had serially harassed women for more than two decades.

Burke was variously described as a “psychotic bully, a misogynist and a sexual predator’ who indecently assaulted, sexually harassed and bullied a string of female employees”, according to the Herald-ABC reporting.

Burke tried to fend off the allegations with an appearance on Nine’s A Current Affair, where he set a new standard in how not to acknowledge appalling behaviour by accepting that while he might demand high standards from his former employees, he never made lewd remarks to women and he had Asperger’s Syndrome. Probably. Self-diagnosed.

Burke continues to deny a string of allegations, and claims to be seeking legal advice.

GEOFFREY RUSH, movie star

Daily Telegraph, November 29, 2017

One of Australia’s biggest international movie stars, Geoffrey Rush is an Oscar winner and the 2012 Australian of the Year. He’s also facing accusations that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” while performing for the Sydney Theatre Company in a production of King Lear, from November 2015 to January 2016.

The problem with this particular story is that it was broken by The Daily Telegraph, a publication not exactly known for reliable reporting.

Even so, the allegations against Rush are serious, and the fall out has been as well – he was forced to stand aside as the founding President of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts. The headlines, in typical Tele style, make a general mockery of the issue (‘King Leer’ and ‘Bard behaviour’) and Rush is suing the Tele for defamation.

The ABC has compiled a good précis of Rush’ defence here.

DAVE CUTBUSH, music producer

Facebook & Hysteriamag.com, December 15, 2017

Dave Cutbush is the Perth-based co-owner of music touring company Life is Noise. His own company has sacked him after allegations surfaced on social media that Cutbush has been a serial sexual harasser of women.

Cutbush issued a swift apology, but it wasn’t like he could deny it – one of the social media postings included a series of lewd messages from Cutbush to a complete stranger who, naturally, was a young woman.

Cutbush’s apology included the choice lines: “Specifically, I would like to apologise to the young girl in Sydney I asked out for a drink. This was a few years ago and she was 16 at the time, and this proposition was not appropriate as I was almost 20 years older. I am sorry for that. It was entirely out of line. Whilst I have acted shamefully and said things I regret, I have at no stage physically or sexually abused anyone. This is something of which I am certain. Any allegations to the contrary are untrue.”

ROBERT DOYLE, Melbourne Lord Mayor

The Age, December 17, 2017

One of Melbourne’s most powerful men is on a “month’s leave of absence” while the Melbourne City Council investigates accusations of sexual harassment, including an allegation of sexual assault.

Tessa Sullivan, a councillor elected on the same ticket as Doyle, resigned on December 15 after lodging a complaint with the council’s chief executive.

The allegations are that Cr Doyle sexually harassed and indecently assaulted Ms Sullivan, including “grasping her breast and making sexually explicit comments to her”.

In a Twitter statement, Cr Doyle said he was “shocked” by the allegations but would stand down while the investigation is conducted.

